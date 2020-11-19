Nevada health official: Limit gatherings to curb COVID surge

Washoe County health officer Kevin Dick on Thursday recommended limiting public and private gatherings during the state’s COVID task force meeting.

Kevin Dick, health officer for the Washoe County Health District, takes questions on the county's coronavirus response efforts at a briefing for reporters on Monday, March, 9, 2020. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Washoe County health officer Kevin Dick on Thursday recommended limiting public and private gatherings across Nevada to no more than 10 people.

Speaking during the state’s COVID-19 task force meeting, Dick said his suggestion was based on a recent international study published in The Lancet medical journal. It found that bans on public events were associated with the highest reduction in the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s an evidence-based, science-based approach to looking at what could be an effective action to take,” he said. “I think it’s important to look at where we could get the biggest result and benefit from the actions that we take.”

Dick told the task force that the recommendation was his official advice to Gov. Steve Sisolak. On Wednesday, Sisolak said he will be announcing new measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state “very soon,” likely next week.

Washoe County has bore the brunt of Nevada’s winter surge of COVID-19. Cases and hospitalizations have increased dramatically in recent weeks, forcing one local hospital to begin taking patients at an overflow facility in its parking garage.

County Manager Eric Brown said that he believed relying on enhanced enforcement at businesses would not be enough to curb disease spread.

He described being told of large private gatherings in his county, including a Halloween house party attended by more than 150 people.

“Those are the kind of behaviors that go beyond our enforcement measures at the bars, restaurants and retail establishments,” he said.

Nevada reported another record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, and for the second time in a week eclipsed 2,000 new cases.

Clark County, which surpassed 100,000 cases as of Thursday, did not have any recommendations for the governor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

