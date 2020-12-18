57°F
Nevada nears 200k COVID-19 cases as deaths rebound

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 11:22 am
 
Nevada National Guard Sgt. combat medic Steve Sanson demonstrates a walk-up COVID-19 test at th ...
Nevada National Guard Sgt. combat medic Steve Sanson demonstrates a walk-up COVID-19 test at the new appointment-only testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada on Friday reported 35 new coronavirus deaths and 2,878 additional cases over the preceding day.

New cases posted the second-highest daily increase of the week, surpassed only by the 2,882 cases reported on Sunday, according to data posted online by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The seven-day moving average of daily reported cases rose for the second day in a row, reaching 2,564.

The updated figures brought totals in Nevada to 199,257 cases and 2,708 deaths.

The moving seven-day average of daily fatalities decreased slightly for the second day in a row, to 33.

“The state’s two-week positivity rate decreased for the ninth day in a row, to 20.4 percent, a 0.2 percentage point drop from the previous day.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Officials on Thursday warned that while the positivity rate’s decline was the longest since September, it’s too soon to label it a trend. Disease indicators are likely to rise again after the holidays, said Caleb Gave, the state’s COVID-19 response director.

“While we are experiencing something that looks like stabilization or potential towards a stabilization trend … we’re still highly elevated and we could very easily start trending back upwards here in the near term as well,” Cage said at the weekly COVID-19 Task Force meeting in Carson City.

Clark County on Friday reported 2,056 new cases and 24 additional fatalities, according data from the state health department.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 150,467 cases and 2,118 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

