Nevada now leads nation in COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita

Nevada on Friday reported 1,691 new coronavirus cases and 45 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The spike in coronavirus cases in Nevada is turning up the pressure on the state’s hospitals, which are now treating the most COVID-19 patients per capita in the nation, data shows.

Nevada saw about 59.2 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, according to data posted Thursday evening by The COVID Tracking Project. The second-highest state, South Dakota, had about 55.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

As of Thursday, there were 1,699 patients in Nevada hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 12.2 percent from last week, state data showed. Updated figures were not immediately available Friday morning.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 45 additional coronavirus deaths reported in the state, the third highest single-day increase of reported deaths in the state. Thursday set the record with 50 deaths reported in a single day, breaking the record of 48 deaths reported on Dec. 3.

There were also 1,691 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, according to the state data. The updated figures brought cumulated totals in the state to 180,218 cases and 2,479 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate calculated by the state health department decreased for the second day in a row. The rate stood at 21.9 percent, a 0.2 percentage point decrease from the previous day.

Updated data for Clark County was not immediately available early Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

