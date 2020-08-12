Nevada records 528 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

New cases were well below the daily average of 763 for the preceding week, while fatalities were slightly below the daily average of 17 over the period.

In this Aug.3, 2020, file photo, UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega seals a COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada recorded 528 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

Data posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought the case total for the state to 58,048 and raised the death toll to 996.

Hospitalizations of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients increased by 27 to 998, but remained lower than the plateau of between 1,100 and 1,165 seen through last week.

The Nevada Hospital Association noted the increase in its daily update but said that Nevada “continues to have enough hospital capacity to meet medical demands.”

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to publish updated figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Tuesday, the agency had reported 49,646 cases of COVID-19 and 828 deaths in the county.

