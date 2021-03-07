Nevada reports 230 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

The updated numbers from the state health department brought statewide cumulative totals to 296,190 cases and 5,037 deaths.

Certified Medical Assistant Selene Ramirez prepares a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 230 new coronavirus cases and one additional death.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide cumulative totals to 296,190 cases and 5,037 deaths.

New cases fell below the moving 14-day average of 263 cases per day. Nevada is averaging six deaths per day over the same period.

Health officials in many rural counties have stopped working on weekends, affecting weekend reporting, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director has said.

The state’s 14-day positivity rate, a key disease indicator that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected, reached 6.5 percent, officials reported Sunday. The rate has been decreasing since mid-January, when it peaked at 21.6 percent, according to state data.

Meanwhile, officials in Clark County reported 173 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, bringing local totals to 228,665 cases and 3,931 deaths. County numbers are included in statewide totals.

The county’s 14-day positivity decreased Sunday, reaching 7.1 percent, according to state data. That is a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous day.

