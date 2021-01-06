Nevada reports 60 deaths from COVID-19 — a record one-day toll

The state’s previous one-day record for COVID-19 fatalities was the 59 reported on Thursday.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department administrates it’s first batch of a COVID-19 vaccines to first responders at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada recorded 60 deaths from the coronavirus over the preceding day, the highest one-day toll since the pandemic arrived in the state 10 months ago, according to state data posted Wednesday.

The new fatalities as well as 1,938 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

The previous one-day record for fatalities was the 59 reported on Thursday.

The state’s 14-day moving average of daily reported deaths rose by one in Wednesday’s update, reaching 17.

New cases were significantly higher than the two-week rolling average of daily cases, which decreased to 1,570, according to the state data.

The updated figures brought totals in the state to 237,393 cases and 3,295 deaths.

Meanwhile, the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19, was unchanged at 20.2 percent.

Hospitalizations of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients increased by 52 over the preceding day to 1,919.

In Clark County, there were 1,687 new cases reported on Wednesday, along with 47 new deaths, according to state data. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 180,524 cases and 2,496 deaths.

In another development Wednesday, authorities in Mohave County, Arizona, said the county jail in Kingman was experiencing a “COVID outbreak.”

Capt. Don Bischoff of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said testing this week found that all 18 inmates in one housing unit were shown to be infected. They were moved to two different housing units and placed under quarantine.

Since May the detention center has had 40 inmates and 11 staffers test positive. More than 1,100 inmates have been tested, Bischoff said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

