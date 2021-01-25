Nevada reports 990 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services bring statewide totals to 271,897 cases and 4,029 deaths.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department administrates it's first batch of a COVID-19 vaccines to first responders at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada health officials reported 990 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths Monday, bringing statewide totals to 271,897 cases and 4,029 deaths since the pandemic began.

New cases were well below the two-week moving average of 1,281 cases per day, according to the updated numbers posted to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus response website.

Deaths were far below the daily average of 18 deaths per day for the 14-day period.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, a key indicator that public health officials monitor, hit 19.4 percent Monday, down slightly from 19.5 percent a day prior.

Meanwhile, Clark County logged 782 new cases and two additional deaths, bringing totals to 208,929 cases and 3,068 deaths, according to state data. County numbers are included in statewide totals.

As of Sunday, 1,441 people were hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

