Nevada sees biggest 1-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22

The state reported 1,552 new coronavirus cases over the preceding day along with an increase in the two-week daily average from 859 to 876. It also reported 21 additional deaths.

Jessica Dula reviews her vaccination card during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Dula, who works the front desk at Resorts World, decided to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to become protected against the virus, noting the weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated workers at her job also played a role. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Friday reported the highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in nearly eight month as recent declines in most other longer-range state COVID-19 metrics stalled, according to state data.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,552 new cases over the preceding day, the highest one-day total since Jan. 22, when the agency logged 1,869 cases, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. That doesn’t include case totals recorded following weekends, when the state no longer reports daily data.

The agency also recorded an additional 21 deaths across the state on Friday.

The new figures pushed state totals to 401,901 cases and 6,702 deaths.

New cases remained higher than the moving two-week average of daily reported cases, which increased from 859 to 876. The metric has been trending lower for several weeks.

Deaths were also well above the average of 11 recorded deaths a day during the same time period. The average, which remained unchanged at 11 per day, has been fluctuating in recent weeks but remains below its recent high of 17 on Aug. 18.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 12.2 percent.

The rate rose steadily after hitting a low of 3.3 percent on June 9, but has dropped more than 4 percentage points from its recent peak of 16.4 percent on Aug. 13.

The state also reported 1,105 people in Nevada were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 10 fewer than the day prior. Hospitalization figures have fluctuated recently, but have been trending lower along with other key metrics.

Clark County on Friday reported 802 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 309,977 cases and 5,339 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points, reaching 10.1 percent, state data shows.

