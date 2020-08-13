101°F
Nevada

Nevada sees record 34 COVID-19 deaths as case numbers remain down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2020 - 11:02 am
 
Updated August 13, 2020 - 11:07 am

Nevada recorded 602 new cases of COVID-19 and a record 34 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

Figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased the case total for the state to 58,650 and pushed the death toll to 1,030.

The fatalities surpassed the 29 reported on July 31 and on Friday to set a mark for the biggest single-day increase in the death toll since the outbreak began.

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 746 over the preceding week, while fatalities were far above the daily average of just over 15 for the period.

COVID death toll reaches 1,000, now a leading cause of death in Nevada

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the state decreased by 16 over the preceding day, bringing the total to 982. That was well below the levels seen over the previous two weeks, when they hovered between 1,100 and 1,165.

The state infection or positivity rate, considered a better bellwether of the trend of the outbreak than daily new cases or death reports, remained unchanged at 11 percent. That was just the third time since June 17, when it bottomed out at 5.20 percent, that the rate hasn’t increased in the daily updates.

The rate, calculated by dividing confirmed cases by the number of people tested, essentially tracks whether the disease caused by the coronavirus is spreading in the state. But it can be affected by other factors, including the number of tests performed, who’s being tested and contact tracing, among other things.

Testing for COVID-19 picked back up in Thursday’s report, with 9,977 added, after two successive days when 4,000-plus were conducted.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Thursday, the district had recorded 50,081 cases and 842 deaths in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

