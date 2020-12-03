Nevada sets record for COVID deaths in a day

Nevada on Thursday reported 48 coronavirus deaths, the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to test for COVID-19 during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada on Thursday reported the most coronavirus deaths recorded in a single day, making this the deadliest week in the state since the pandemic started.

There were 48 deaths recorded throughout the state during the preceding day, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported on its website. Officials on Wednesday reported 35 deaths, at the time the second-highest number of deaths in a day.

The previous record of deaths reported in one day — 38 — occurred on Aug. 20, state data shows.

There were also 2,536 additional cases reported on Thursday.

The updated figures brought totals in the state to 159,532 cases and 2,249 deaths.

Although it is only Thursday, this week is already the deadliest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 130 deaths since Sunday, according to state data.

The highest previous death toll in a week was 128 from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the cumulative cases divided by people who have been tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 15.97 percent on Thursday, a 0.13 percentage point increase from the previous day.

The positivity rate and the daily increase in new cases has been increasing since mid-September.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and that rate rose by 0.5 percentage points on Thursday to 18.1 percent. The rate is at the highest level since the state began reporting the statistic in mid-October.

Clark County on Thursday reported 1,854 new cases and 18 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Cumulative totals for Clark County rose to 121,863 cases and 1,817 deaths. That data is reflected in the state report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

