Nevada shortcuts feds, opens COVID vaccine booster shots to all adults

The state Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that COVID-19 booster doses are now available for all Nevada adults, short-cutting federal regulators who are on the verge of issuing such a recommendation.

In a news release, the state agency said boosters are recommended and available for those who received an initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines six months or more after the initial series was completed. Those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to receive a booster dose two months or more after their initial vaccination.

Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots. Some vaccinating providers may not stock all COVID-19 vaccine options and Nevada health officials encourage individuals seeking a booster to inquire about available options when scheduling an appointment.

The federal government may approve vaccine booster shots for anyone 18 and older who wants one soon, as experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were set to consider such a step later Friday. The Food and Drug Administration already has approved the recommendation, according to both Pfizer and Moderna.

Previously booster shots were only authorized and recommended by the federal government for those at higher risk due to age, occupation or institutional setting.

Nevada is at least the 11th state to approve removing the restrictions ahead of a federal recommendation to do so.

The state health department noted in its announcement that some individuals require a third dose of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine — both Pfizer and Moderna — as part of the initial vaccination series to ensure they are adequately protected from COVID-19. This dose is considered part of the vaccination series and not a booster.

Individuals with immune-compromising conditions should speak with a health care provider to determine if a third dose is recommended, it said.

