69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada unemployment office didn’t learn from Great Recession, experts say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2020 - 5:31 am
 
Updated May 5, 2020 - 5:45 am

An overwhelmed unemployment office struggling to process claims, answer phones and roll out extra benefits — Nevada has been here before.

Instead of paying out new benefits to filers such as an additional $600 a week under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act more than 10 years ago, the state unemployment office was paying an extra $25 a week.

During the Great Recession, Nevada as well as other states found it difficult to create a system to pay the relatively small addition on claimants’ paychecks and experts are now finding not much has changed.

“The shocking thing is we didn’t learn our lesson during the Great Recession,” said Alix Gould-Werth, director of family economic security policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. “We saw the jammed phone lines; the websites go down…because policy makers didn’t address these underlying structural problems, we ended up entering the coronavirus recession with this unprepared fragile unemployment compensation system and we’re being left to shore it up with last minute fixes.”

Frustration has been mounting among the state’s record-number of unemployed workers as they struggle to reach the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation by phone and email.

$600 a week extra

One bright spot is claimants have been able to see the additional $600 a week in their paychecks—even the retroactive payment for the week ending April 4—but only after weeks of no clear answer on when the payments would kick in.

Las Vegan Alan Scialpi said he was beginning to lose his patience, even after receiving his first $600 payment, since he didn’t see any retroactive payments.

“It seemed to me like if nobody complained then they would keep that money,” he said.

DETR spokeswoman Rosa Mendez said the office has started paying out the additional $600 as well as the retroactive payments. The U.S. Department of Labor announced last week all 50 states are now paying the additional funds, one month after President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act.

Double take

When Congress passed a stimulus plan under former President Barack Obama in February 2009, Nevada had the fifth-highest unemployment rate of any state, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The bill included the Federal Additional Compensation, or FAC, program, which gave filers a $25 increase to their unemployment insurance benefit checks each week. The program operated through the end of 2010.

Matt Weidinger of think tank American Enterprise Institute and former deputy staff director of the House Committee on Ways and Means said the CARES Act’s extra $600 payment is really a “supersize version” of the FAC program.

“We had experts look at (FAC) after the fact and say, ‘You know what, that was really complicated and very difficult for states to administer,” he said. “It came at exactly the wrong time because, just like now, you have a massive surge in demand for regular benefits.”

A 2013 study by the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research found states adding the FAC program into their benefits system “was either impossible or would have resulted in great delays.”

It found Nevada tried juggling a record number of claims and implementing the FAC program by hiring new staff, reassigning employees from other offices to support DETR and increasing staff overtime hours.

State officials told Upjohn that administering the extra $25 as a separate payment “substantially increased the administrative workload” and testing the new system to make sure it was accurately making payments was also time-consuming.

DETR said in an emailed statement the FAC program was introduced using an “old legacy UI system known as GUIDE” that was built in the late 60’s, early 70’s. It is not the same system we operate in now.” An update was made in 2013.

Laundry List

Like in 2009, DETR has taken steps to meet what’s been an unprecedented number of claims.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance was 42,541 for the week ending April 25, up nearly 8 percent compared to the previous week. There’s been a total of 412,211 initial claims filed this year through the week ended April 25, according to DETR.

The office hired additional staff, reassigned workers from other offices to help and contracted with a third-party call center though claimants have said the call center is a ‘waste.’

Out of the three major unemployment provisions under the CARES Act, the additional $600 has rolled out quicker compared to the other two programs, which includes the 13-week extension for those who have exhausted their benefits and unemployment insurance for independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers.

National Academy of Social Insurance Senior Fellow Stephen Wandner said there was “no way” for states to plan ahead.

“For example, in past recessions it usually takes three or four months for unemployment (to) increase steadily to a very high level,” he said. “Things exploded in March…so fast that it’s a game of catch up that will take awhile.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada hospital reports kept secret amid coronavirus spread
Nevada hospital reports kept secret amid coronavirus spread
2
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Las Vegas opens to all comers
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Las Vegas opens to all comers
3
Nevada colleges planning for return to classroom by fall
Nevada colleges planning for return to classroom by fall
4
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
5
Secrecy, fear rampant in local nursing homes where COVID-19 is too
Secrecy, fear rampant in local nursing homes where COVID-19 is too
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
THE LATEST
Read More