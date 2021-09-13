Nevada’s average of new COVID-19 cases climbs for 2nd straight report

The two-week daily average of new coronavirus cases jumped from 876 on Friday to 948 on Monday, even as the average number of deaths per day continued to decline.

Touro University Physician Assistant student Debbie Min gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Nataliya Shevkunova of Las Vegas at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada’s two-week daily average of new coronavirus cases climbed for a second straight report on Monday, even as the average number of deaths per day continued to decline, according to new state data.

Numbers posted online by the Department of Health and Human Services, showed 2,950 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths from Friday through Sunday.

That pushed state totals to 404,851 cases and 6,728 deaths.

The 14-day moving averages for the key COVID-19 metrics moved in opposite directions. The daily new cases average jumped from 876 on Friday to 948 on Monday. It was the second report in a row to show an increase in new infections, which had reached a recent low of 859 cases per day on Thursday.

The metric had been trending lower since August before the latest bounce.

The daily average for deaths over the same two-week period fell from 11 on Friday to nine on Monday.

New cases remained above the two-week average, when spread over three days. Deaths over the three days were just below the moving average.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continued its recent descent, dropping a significant 0.9 percentage point to 11.3 percent, according to state data.

The rate had been climbing steadily since hitting a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9, but began retreating after rebounding to a recent high of 16.4 percent two weeks ago, according to state data. It has been dropping faster than other numbers like deaths and hospitalizations, which have registered only slight declines.

Nye County’s test positivity rate, which had quickly surpassed 32 percent in late August, continue to decrease, reaching 20.8 percent on Monday.

State officials have said that regular testing protocols for schools and businesses, where people are tested consistently even if they don’t show any COVID-19 symptoms, could be causing that figure to drop quickly.

The state also reported that 1,120 people in Nevada were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 15 more than the last report on Friday. That figure has been fluctuating daily, but is markedly lower than the recent high of 1,317 on Aug. 10.

As of Tuesday’s report, 53.44 percent of Nevadans 12 and older had been fully vaccinated.

That number, though, varies from county to county. Carson City has the state’s highest vaccination rate, at 63.41 percent, while Storey County is on the other end of the spectrum at 18.21 percent.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 1,938 new coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths on Monday in Clark County.

Totals in the county rose to 311,915 cases and 5,358 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 8.8 percent.

