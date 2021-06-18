Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate edges higher

Nevada on Friday reported 385 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths over the preceding day as the state test positivity rate climbed for the second time this week.

Chika McTier, a registered nurse, prepares a shot during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. Those who get vaccinated receive perks, including a free dance from a vaccinated entertainer, a platinum membership card and tickets to see the show at Hustler. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Friday reported 385 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths over the preceding day as the state test positivity rate registered its second increase this week.

An updated posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 328,875 COVID-19 cases and 5,649 deaths since the pandemic began.

New cases remained higher than the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which increased slightly to 136. Deaths also remained higher than the moving average of two deaths reported daily over that time period.

Both figures were in the normal range for the past several weeks. State officials have said that it is typical for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially measures the percentage of people tested who were found to be infected with the virus, increased by 0.1 percentage points on Friday, reaching 3.6 percent. While the rate had been trending down for weeks, it has increased 0.2 percentage points since Monday, when it stood at 3.4 percent, state data shows.

As of Friday’s report, there were 266 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 11 more than the day prior.

Clark County on Friday reported 362 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 255,515 cases and 4,461 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate remained stagnant on Friday, matching the state average at 3.6 percent.

