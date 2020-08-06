Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics improve, including positivity rate

Figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Service Thursday showed 729 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the preceding day along with 10 additional deaths.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada registered improvements in key COVID-19 metrics, according to data posted Thursday, reporting figures for new cases and deaths that were below recent averages and registering the first decline in the state infection or positivity rate in 29 days.

Figures posted on the Department of Health and Human Service’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed 729 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the preceding day along with 10 additional deaths. That raised the case total for the state to 53,557 and the death toll to 900.

New cases and fatalities were both well below their respective daily averages for the preceding week of just over 1,003 and nearly 16.

The number of hospitalized confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients also declined by 31 over the preceding day to a total of 1,117, the data indicates.

In another positive sign, the state’s infection or positivity rate declined for the first time in 29 days to 10.72 percent.

The rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak than daily case and death reports, declined for more than two months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17. Thursday’s report was only the second time since then that the rate ticked lower, by .08 percent.

(Note: The Review-Journal calculates the rate by dividing confirmed cases by the number of people who test positive. On Aug. 4, the state began calculating the rate using a different formula — positive tests divided by tests administered, creating a discrepancy in the daily figures.)

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Wednesday, the district had reported 45,563 cases of COVID-19 and 743 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.