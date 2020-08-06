95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics improve, including positivity rate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2020 - 11:27 am
 
Updated August 6, 2020 - 11:49 am

Nevada registered improvements in key COVID-19 metrics, according to data posted Thursday, reporting figures for new cases and deaths that were below recent averages and registering the first decline in the state infection or positivity rate in 29 days.

Figures posted on the Department of Health and Human Service’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed 729 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the preceding day along with 10 additional deaths. That raised the case total for the state to 53,557 and the death toll to 900.

New cases and fatalities were both well below their respective daily averages for the preceding week of just over 1,003 and nearly 16.

The number of hospitalized confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients also declined by 31 over the preceding day to a total of 1,117, the data indicates.

In another positive sign, the state’s infection or positivity rate declined for the first time in 29 days to 10.72 percent.

The rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak than daily case and death reports, declined for more than two months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17. Thursday’s report was only the second time since then that the rate ticked lower, by .08 percent.

(Note: The Review-Journal calculates the rate by dividing confirmed cases by the number of people who test positive. On Aug. 4, the state began calculating the rate using a different formula — positive tests divided by tests administered, creating a discrepancy in the daily figures.)

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Wednesday, the district had reported 45,563 cases of COVID-19 and 743 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain since July 7, but deaths climb
Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain since July 7, but deaths climb
2
Man charged with unemployment fraud ‘the tip of the iceberg’
Man charged with unemployment fraud ‘the tip of the iceberg’
3
School districts denied coronavirus liability protections
School districts denied coronavirus liability protections
4
Henderson nursing home sees COVID-19 cases triple
Henderson nursing home sees COVID-19 cases triple
5
For jobless Nevadans, calling state benefits hotline has been futile. Here’s why.
For jobless Nevadans, calling state benefits hotline has been futile. Here’s why.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More