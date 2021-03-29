Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases climb, but deaths, positivity rate down

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 212 new coronavirus cases and one additional death over the preceding day.

Touro University Nevada physician assistant students Madison Ginis, left, and Rhianna McGowan, extract COVID-19 vaccines from vials at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services pushed Nevada’s cumulative totals to 303,273 cases and 5,237 deaths.

New cases increased from 143 reported Sunday and were above the two-week moving average of 201 per day. Over the same period, Nevada averaged four deaths per day.

Health officials in many rural counties do not work on weekends, which can cause lower numbers on Mondays, Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, has said.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Numbers posted to the state’s coronavirus data page also showed 265 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state. That’s a decrease of 14 patients from the previous day, according to the web page.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped 0.1 percentage points from the previous day to 4.2 percent, according to state data.

Meanwhile, Clark County’s 14-day positivity rate reached 4.1 percent Monday, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous day.

The county also reported 100 new cases, bringing the local cumulative case total to 234,131. The only death reported in the state on Monday was from Clark County, pushing the local death toll to 4,097.

County numbers are reflected in statewide totals.

