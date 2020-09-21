100°F
Nevada

No Mask Nevada PAC holds rally at Sisolak’s Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 4:30 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2020 - 4:37 pm

No Mask Nevada is hosting a rally in front of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s southwest Las Vegas home on Monday afternoon to protest his mandate on face coverings.

According to a release from the PAC, “over 1,200 people have expressed interest in attending” the 4:30 p.m. rally. Shortly after 4:30, about 50 people had showed up.

“This governor is trying to destroy the global system of American prosperity,” co-founder Ian Bayne said in the release. “The rules make no sense and the mask just serves to deter and destroy tourism in Las Vegas.”

The political action committee has organized seven previous demonstrations in the Las Vegas Valley in the past few months, most recently on Aug. 29.

Brian Labus, an assistant professor at UNLV’s School of Public Health and a member of the governor’s medical advisory team, has said surgical masks and cloth masks are effective at reducing the spread of the virus. Wearing masks at all times in public is important because people can spread the deadly virus without showing symptoms, he said.

As of Monday, there have been more than 76,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic and 1,531 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

