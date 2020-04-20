Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County increased by 58 overnight, near the low end of recent daily reports, according to data published early Monday.

An undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases, bringing the total for the county to 2,998.

The health district estimates that 1,758 of those patients — or 58.6 percent — have recovered.

The number of deaths in the county from the disease caused by the new coronavirus held steady at 137.

The increase in cases reported overnight matched the 58 cases added on Sunday. Both figures were the second-lowest numbers reported in the past three weeks, trailing only the 50 new cases reported on April 15.

Figures released early Monday by the state also were flat, with the 102 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada maintaining the pace of the past three days.

That brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 3,830.

The number of deaths statewide remained unchanged at 158.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services has reported identical increases of 102 new cases overnight on both Saturday and Sunday on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. That level is well below the overnight increases seen early in April, which peaked with 231 new cases on April 8.

The number of confirmed cases was derived from tests on 32,347 people, which translates to an infection rate of 11.8 percent of those tested. That number is likely elevated, as the severely ill and people who have been in close contact with a diagnosed patient are most likely to be tested amid the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

