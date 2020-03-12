64°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Sisolak declares state of emergency

By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 3:51 pm
 
Updated March 12, 2020 - 7:06 pm

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Nevada to deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Nevada, following similar moves by governors in states across the country.

Sisolak, speaking for the first time since Saturday on the growing impact of COVID-19 infections, said the declaration will allow the state to tap more easily into its emergency management resources as it deals with what he repeatedly described as a “rapidly developing situation.”

The order also activates the state’s emergency operations center and the Nevada Health Response Team, which he said will “be leading our fight against COVID-19.” As of Thursday evening, the state’s number of confirmed and presumptive positive tests had risen to 11 after three new cases were announced in Clark County and Carson City health officials announced their first case.

Sisolak’s order, however, does not go as far as measures taken by governors in other states also battling the spread of the disease that the World Health Organization has now classified a pandemic. For example, he did not not call for the closure of any school districts, nor did he announce any limitations on the size of gatherings or events.

“This measure is not something I take lightly but it is my sworn duty as governor to protect our citizens,” Sisolak said at a news conference at the state office building in Las Vegas late Thursday afternoon.

The governor said there “are no immediate plans” to shut down casinos on the Strip and said resort operators are “making individual decisions” on whether to remain open. But he said officials were “very concerned” about what an economic downturn from the rise of infections will do to the state.

“We’re aware that we rely on gaming and sales taxes is predominant source of revenue, and hopefully we’ll be able to weather the storm,” he said.

On his decision to not mandate the closures of schools, as other states have done, the governor said Nevada “is a unique state. It’s not a cookie cutter approach. What’s good for district is not necessarily in the best interest of another district. “

What the declaration does

The declaration will allow the state to more easily tap into federal relief funds, such as the roughly $8 billion emergency spending package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last week to help combat the spread of the disease.

State law grants the executive branch broad power under a state of emergency declaration, including whatever is deemed “necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.”

Specifically, it allows the governor assume direct control over the state’s response to crisis situations and to make, change or rescind any order or regulation deemed necessary to respond, among other powers.

Sisolak stressed that declaration “is not a reason to panic,” and will more easily allow the state to tap into its emergency management resources and and respond more rapidly as the situation unfolds.

“This is an extra step that is necessary in order to meet the moment to ensure the public health and safety of our citizens,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak said the emergency declaration and the funds obtained from it would also help the state gather and update information on testing through the state.

“For those of you who know me, I’m not shy about calling up the federal government and telling what we need,” he said. “And I intend to do that as soon as we get reliable information that we will provide to you on a regular basis. There are no secrets.”

Several other states, including California, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and more have declared states of emergency or public health emergencies in recent weeks and days in order to respond to the growing health crisis.

Many of those states announced temporary closures of K-12 schools and bans on mass gatherings and events with more than 100, 250 or 500 people depending on the state. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, for example, instituted a ban on public gatherings and events of more than 250 people, which as mirrored Thursday by bans announced in Oregon and California.

Federal agencies ‘infuriating’

Sisolak said the “lack of information or the misinformation that is being communicated or not communicated from the federal agencies is infuriating” and that he was working with Nevada’s federal delegation “to try to get answers.”

“We are in uncharted territory,” he said. “I know there has been a lot of discussion about mass gatherings and large scale events. I have no doubt that this is something we need to act on, but I’m not going to arbitrarily pick a number out of a hat.”

The governor said he had formed a team of medical experts to provide an assessment and recommendations on so-called social distancing.

He said expanded testing “is one of the only ways we can determine to the extent of what we are dealing with” but that the state faced challenges on capacity: of test kits, lab equipment and personnel who are “working around the clock in the state to collect specimens and process these tests. These individuals are on the frontlines of this fight.”

He added: “We are frustrated that we’re not receiving more tests in a prompt manner. We continue to stay on top of that.”

He said he had spoken to “probably 40 or 45” of the 50 Nevada passengers stuck on a quarantined cruise ship and said they were frustrated that plans to bring them home to Nevada to wait out their quarantine period have not yet come to pass.

“They promised one thing and it hasn’t come to fruition yet,” he said, referring to federal authorities who would arrange air travel for the passengers back to the Silver State. “We only have control once they hit Nevada soil, and it’s my hope to get them on Nevada soil as quickly as we can.”

Contact Colton Lochhead at 775-461-0661 or CLochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Bill Dentzer at BDentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
Sisolak declares state of emergency — VIDEO
Sisolak declares state of emergency — VIDEO
3
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says media hyping coronavirus
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says media hyping coronavirus
4
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
5
CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus
CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 4 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Long lines during early voting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The final day of the Nevada Democratic Party’s early presidential caucuses wrapped up Tuesday, as thousands of Democrats lined up at 55 locations around the state for their last shot at filing an early preference card before the traditional caucuses on Saturday. Long lines were seen at CSN Charleston in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Last day for early voting at Culinary Union - VIDEO
Voters were still in line just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party caucuses came to a close. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pigeons wearing MAGA hats in Las Vegas - VIDEO
A flock of pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and one sporting a Donald Trump hairdo invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday, following their release by an anonymous group: P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United to Interfere Now). (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
THE LATEST