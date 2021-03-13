Sisolak opens door for more to gather in Nevada’s bigger venues

Venues for large gatherings in Nevada can begin hosting events at up to 50 percent of capacity starting Monday under an emergency directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday.

CARSON CITY — Venues for large gatherings in Nevada can begin hosting events at up to 50 percent of capacity starting Monday under a further relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday.

The move comes with conditions: Event organizers will have to obtain prior approval for the expanded gathering size, filling out and submitting a form to the state Department of Business and Industry, according to a new emergency directive from the governor.

Large gatherings previously were capped at 20 percent of capacity for venues with more than 2,500 seats while conventions, conferences and trade shows were capped at 1,000 individuals.

The baseline standard for gatherings and events otherwise remains at 250 people or 50 percent, whichever is less, without the prior approval. The process will remain in place until control of COVID-19 mitigation is transferred from the state to counties, starting May 1 at the earliest.

The governor’s latest directive also formalizes the timeline and requirements for a county to finalize local mitigation and enforcement plans ahead of that transfer of authority.

Also Monday, establishments currently operating at 35 percent capacity move to 50 percent capacity including food and beverage establishments; gyms, fitness studios, yoga studios, dance studios; gaming floors; and arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini-golf, pool and billiard halls, amusement and theme parks, and the like.

