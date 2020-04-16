Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives — LIVESTREAM

Gov. Steve Sisolak commended Nevadans for staying at home and saving lives during a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday.

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak commended Nevadans for staying at home and saving lives during a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday.

“Nevada has been doing a great job,” Sisolak said, pointing to Nevada’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report from Google. “This proves Nevadans take the Stay At Home order seriously.

He also addressed opening the state back up to business.

“No one wants to get back to business more than I do,” he said, “We are a proud state. We are a hardworking state.

“As your Governor, I can assure you that we’re working on the strongest plan possible to re-open our businesses and our communities, one that will focus on putting the health and safety of Nevadans first and sets us up for a strong economic recovery.”

The governor said he is confident that the state will witness a strong recovery and said everyone is committed to seeing the economy across the state bounce back quickly.

“As soon as we finalize our state-specific plan to re-open, I will be right here, telling you exactly how we are going to do it.”

The state lab director Dr. Mark Pandori joined Sisolak to talk about COVID-19 testing in Nevada.

“Like every other state, we still don’t have enough testing, but thanks to the hard work of Dr. Pandori and others across the state, we are developing plans,” the governor said.

