Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2019, in Carson City.

CARSON CITY – Nevada’s roadmap to a “new normal” in the wake of the virulent COVID-19 pandemic will start by mid-May as the state sees continued declines in new cases and hospitalizations and reaches benchmarks for expanded testing and contact tracing, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday.

The Phase 1 start of the recovery will see social distancing measures stay in place to guide the day-to-day lives of Nevadans, with businesses including casinos remaining closed, along with other venues where large crowds may congregate.

But Nevada will follow a “state managed, locally-executed roadmap” that flexibly accounts for vast differences between the state’s urban and rural areas and allows for local decision-making and control, the governor said.

State support and oversight will continue, “but responsible county governments, with knowledge of their unique communities and their existing local licensing and regulatory structure, are in the best position to execute the gradual reopening of the businesses and public life of their local residents,” the governor said at a briefing in the old Assembly chambers in the state Capitol.

Sisolak did not commit to a firm date but said the focus “will be on meeting the criteria and moving into Phase 1 on or before May 15.” He went on to lay out what that phase will look like, calling it Nevada’s “Battle Born Beginning,” and suggesting it could last a minimum of two to three weeks.

‘The virus remains real’

With still no COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said he had “the unfortunate responsibility to remind all of us that the threat remains real.” Nevada’s COVID-19 cases and deaths were not significantly higher “due to the implementation of strong social distancing measures,” he added. Those distancing guidelines, extended by the governor Wednesday to May 15 will remain in effect thereafter subject to other changes.

“As Nevada gradually opens businesses and public life, and people who have been sheltering for weeks increase their interaction, it is absolutely essential for all of us to continue following the social distancing measures in place,” Sisolak said. “The virus remains among us, and people infected with the virus will spread it to others when strong social distancing measures are not in use.”

Phase 1, the governor said, will include:

– Restrictions on large social events and the prohibition on public gatherings of more than 10 people. But some outdoor spaces and small businesses will reopen “under extremely aggressive social distancing measures.”

“In other words, non-essential businesses, with some exceptions, may voluntarily reopen under restrictions,” he said.

– Stand-alone retail stores can reopen, but employees and customers must wear face coverings, and curbside pickup or home delivery or still preferred. The governor said the state was considering the “gradual reopening” of restaurants and personal care services but with strict, yet-to-be-determined guidelines.

– Remaining closed in Phase 1: Bars, nightclubs, malls, large sporting events, large in-person places of worship, and concert venues, in addition to casinos. The governor said decisions about reopening gaming establishment will be determined by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

“Here’s what I can tell you today: gaming will not be opening at the start of Phase 1,” he said. (The governor said during an interview with ABC this week that casinos wouldn’t reopen until Phase 3 or 4.)

Peak reached April 24

The governor reviewed the five-point criteria for reopening Nevada that he first articulated last week. State health experts want to see a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over 14 days. He said the state appeared to reach a peak in daily new cases on April 24, and that hospitalizations are also declining. but that both indicators were being closely watched.

Other criteria include sufficient health care system capacity, testing for all people with symptoms, sufficient staffing to conduct statewide contact tracing; and protection of vulnerable populations, such as residents of health facilities and nursing homes.

The governor said the state had met the benchmark for testing all people with COVID symptoms and getting those tests processed.

“We know long term we will need more, he said. “We will be building our capacity to test asymptomatic Nevadans as well.”

Advisory committee

The governor said it “would be a disservice” to residents and businesses “to pretend like Esmerelda County is the same as Nye County or that Clark is the same as Elko.” He announced the formation of a Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, or “LEAP,” who will “serve as a resource for counties as they work through the necessary requirements to reopen and share best practices and guidelines for local communities.:

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick will represent urban counties, and Eureka County Commission Chair J.J. Goicoechea represent rural counties. Also serving will be representatives from the Nevada Association of Counties, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and the director of the Nevada Department of Business of Industry.

If major new outbreak or cluster occurs, the state will quickly respond and might roll back some reopening steps.

Watching data closely

He did not address subsequent phases of the recovery in detail. Phase 2 will be called the Silver State Stabilization phase and will see continued relaxing of restrictions if health metrics warrant.

“The next 15 days will be our active transition to a safe and methodical reopening of our economy,” the governor said. “We will be watching the data closely, and may have to determine in real time whether it’s safe enough to expand, or reduce the pace of this reopening.”

He acknowledged that “many of you have suffered significant economic harm from the stay at home orders and I hope you know I fully understand the impact of the tough decisions I have made to keep our state safe.”

Nevadans, he added, have “a long road ahead with still many great challenges to face, difficulties to overcome, and many friends and neighbors will need our help.”

