Sisolak says schools will not reopen this academic year — LIVESTREAM

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Tuesday to address the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Sisolak said Tuesday that Nevada schools will close for the remainder of the academic school year.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to continue distance educaiton through the rest of the school year,” he said

The governor also Phase 1 of the state’s re-opening plan, which will in large part mirror the White House’s recommendations.

That means for employers:

Encouraging telework.

Employees returning to work in phases.

Closing of common areas.

Minimize nonessential biz travel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

