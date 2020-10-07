Sisolak tests negative for COVID-19

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19 response efforts and lifting of restrictions on youth and adult recreation sports during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has tested negative for COVID-19.

Sisolak announced in a news release shortly before noon that his COVID-19 test returned a negative result.

Sisolak was tested on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution after a member of his staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over the weekend.

The staffer has not had in-person contact with the governor since mid-September. Sisolak departed Northern Nevada on Sept. 17 and has been working from Southern Nevada since that time.

The governor was scheduled to return to Carson City next week, but travel is on hold for the time being.

