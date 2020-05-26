Sisolak to discuss Phase Two of recovery plan for Nevada today

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to discuss the next phase of Nevada’s emergence from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at news briefing Tuesday.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to discuss the next phase of Nevada’s emergence from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on gatherings and commerce at a 5:30 p.m. news briefing Tuesday.

The governor’s remarks will be streamed online here.

In a statement Friday, the governor said data gathered over the Memorial Day weekend would guide the state’s decision on both the timing and scope on moving to Phase Two reopening. He also announced a potential date of June 4 to to restart Nevada’s gaming industry, now mothballed for more than 10 weeks.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.