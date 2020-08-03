110°F
Nevada

Sisolak to hold coronavirus briefing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2020 - 3:33 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak will brief reporters on the state’s latest COVID-19 status and response efforts in a 5 p.m. briefing Monday.

The briefing will be livestreamed here.

In addition to discussing the status of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Democratic governor is also expected to take questions on the ongoing special legislative session, the status of the state’s unemployment claims payments, and Republican criticism of the state’s move to run a mostly-mail-in election in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

