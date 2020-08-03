Sisolak to hold coronavirus briefing

Gov. Steve Sisolak will brief reporters on the state’s latest COVID-19 status and response efforts in a 5 p.m. briefing Monday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak will brief reporters on the state’s latest COVID-19 status and response efforts in a 5 p.m. briefing Monday.

The briefing will be livestreamed here.

In addition to discussing the status of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Democratic governor is also expected to take questions on the ongoing special legislative session, the status of the state’s unemployment claims payments, and Republican criticism of the state’s move to run a mostly-mail-in election in November.

