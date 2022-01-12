Sisolak to provide COVID update on Thursday

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update of COVID-19 in Nevada and an announcement on testing Thursday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference held with the Asian Community Development Council at Shanghai Plaza, Dec. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tomorrow at 1 p.m., I will make an announcement regarding #COVID19 testing and provide an update on the status of #COVID19 in Nevada. You will be able to follow the virtual press conference on my YouTube page: https://t.co/J22OrAgsqc — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 12, 2022

The governor will speak at 1 p.m..

