Sisolak to provide COVID update on Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 2:01 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference held with the Asian Community Development C ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference held with the Asian Community Development Council at Shanghai Plaza, Dec. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update of COVID-19 in Nevada and an announcement on testing Thursday, according to the governor’s Twitter account.

The governor will speak at 1 p.m..

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

