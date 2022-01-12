Sisolak to provide COVID update on Thursday
Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update of COVID-19 in Nevada and an announcement on testing Thursday.
Tomorrow at 1 p.m., I will make an announcement regarding #COVID19 testing and provide an update on the status of #COVID19 in Nevada. You will be able to follow the virtual press conference on my YouTube page: https://t.co/J22OrAgsqc
— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 12, 2022
The governor will speak at 1 p.m..
