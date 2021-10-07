80°F
Sisolak to update Nevada’s ‘Get Out the Vaccine’ efforts

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 6:30 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an RTC press conference at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Aug ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an RTC press conference at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will conduct a news conference Thursday to update Nevadans on the state’s “Get Out the Vaccine” efforts.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, 555 E. Washington Ave. You can watch a livestream of the event at reviewjournal.com.

Division of Emergency Management Chief David Fogerson, Incident Commander Sharon Luce and representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency are expected to join the governor.

In early July, Nevada became one of the first states to take advantage of FEMA “surge teams” offered by the federal government to assist the State in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, according to the news release. The event is expected to update the work done and lay out other steps the state is taking to continue to increase vaccination rates.

