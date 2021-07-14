Now you can ask Dr. Fauci a question about COVID-19 vaccines

What would you ask Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 vaccination if you could? Now’s your chance.

In this Jan. 21, 2021, photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

What would you ask Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 vaccination if you could?

Now’s your chance.

Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, will answer questions from Review-Journal readers on Thursday.

The question-and-answer session, to be conducted over Zoom, comes at a time when numbers of new vaccinations are falling and new cases of COVID-19 are rising across much of the country, particularly in Nevada. More contagious strains of the coronavirus, as well as the easing of pandemic restrictions, have been driving the growth in new cases, public health officials have said.

The Review-Journal will post text and video of Fauci’s responses as soon as possible after the interview at 8 a.m.

In Nevada, 55 percent of the population eligible for vaccination — those 12 and older — has gotten at least one dose of vaccine, according to state data. The national average is 68 percent, according to federal data.

Meanwhile, the 14-day average for new cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 482, up from the recent low of 133 in early June.

As of Tuesday, there were 780 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up from a low of 212 at the end of May but well below the high of 2,025 in mid December, according to data from the Nevada Hospital Association.

To submit a question, use the hashtag #AskDrFauci on Twitter or respond to this post on Facebook.