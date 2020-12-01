Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake

A Reno ER physician on Tuesday refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that a photograph the doctor tweeted and remarks he made about treating dying coroanvirus patients were “fake.”

Hospital beds sit inside Renown Regional Medical Center's parking garage, which has been transformed into an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Lucia Starbuck/KUNR Public Radio/Report for America via AP)

President Donald Trump waves from a golf cart as he plays golf at Trump National Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — A Reno emergency room physician on Tuesday refuted President Donald Trump’s claim that a photograph the doctor tweeted and remarks he made about treating dying coronavirus patients were “fake.”

“It is not fake. It is very real,” ICU doctor Jacob Keeperman said of the photograph of himself wearing a surgical gown and mask after working his first week in the COVID ICU.

Gov. Steve Sisolak also took issue with Trump’s claim, saying “enough is enough.”

“His consistent misleading rhetoric on COVID-19 is dangerous and reckless, and today’s implication that Renown’s ) alternate care site is a ‘fake hospital’ is among the worst examples we’ve seen,” Sisolak said in a statement. “It is unconscionable for him to continue to spread lies and sow distrust at a time when all Americans should be united during this historic public health crisis.”

As my 1st clinical week in the COVID ICU at Renown @renownhealth I want to thank all the incredible staff who are Fighting the Good Fight to help all those suffering from COVID-19. With 5 deaths in the last 32 hours, everyone is struggling to keep their head-up. Stay strong. pic.twitter.com/pHLp4PPzA6 — Jacob Keeperman (@critcare_airems) November 29, 2020

On Sunday, Keeperman posted the photograph on Twitter and wrote: “With 5 deaths in the last 32 hours, everyone is struggling to keep their head-up. Stay strong.”

I call on all leaders throughout Nevada – regardless of political affiliation – to join me in condemning the President's attacks on the integrity of our healthcare workers. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 1, 2020

On Monday, Sisolak retweeted Keeperman’s post as he thanked the doctor and other first responders for working “selflessly on behalf of all of us.”

On Tuesday the governor tweeted again to ask “all leaders throughout Nevada — regardless of political affiliation — to join me in condemning the President’s attacks on the integrity of our healthcare workers.”

Then NetworkinVegas.com, which dubbed the Democratic governor “Adolph Sisolak” after he issued a mask mandate, responded with a tweet that claimed: “Here is the fake Nevada parking garage hospital picture that our moron governor tweeted, proving it’s all a scam. No patients, folded up beds, wrapped up equipment that’s never been used! They spent millions on this scam and never seen a single patient in this fake hospital!”

The tweet referred to a parking garage that Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno converted into a medical unit for COVID-19 patients in mid-November because of rising coronavirus caseloads.

Fake election results in Nevada, also! https://t.co/l8MDOSlqQ7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

Trump retweeted NetworkinVegas.com’s post Tuesday morning and equated the “fake” picture with “fake election results in Nevada,” which he lost by 2.4 percentage points.

“I was absolutely stunned,” Keeperman told the Review-Journal. “I thought that my initial tweet was intended to truly be a thank you to all the health care workers, all of my teammates,” the technicians, the cleaners and others at Renown Health in Reno.

“I want to say it’s unbelievable to me how something like that can be polarized and politicized,” Keeperman added, recalling how he had to pronounce those five COVID patients dead and call their loved ones.

Keeperman said the photograph in the hospital garage was “taken the day we were opening that space, just prior to the first patient arriving.” He said he would never take a photograph of a patient.

There were 44 COVID patients in the garage Tuesday morning, Keeperman disclosed.

