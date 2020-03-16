Reno orders all ‘nonessential’ businesses to close starting Tuesday

Reno will close all of its casinos, bars, restaurants, gyms and other “nonessential” businesses — the strongest actions yet by a local government in Nevada to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessica Young, in white, carries the Olympic torch toward the Reno Arch, Monday, Jan. 21, 2002, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Marilyn Newton)

RENO — The city of Reno will close all of its casinos, bars, restaurants, gyms and other “nonessential” businesses by Tuesday morning, taking the strongest actions yet by a local government in Nevada to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other businesses considered essential will stay open, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said Monday at a news conference.

“I felt like we needed to be as aggressive as we possibly can,” Schieve said. “This is a critical time for us. That I cannot stress enough. Again, lives are at stake. Those numbers are going to jump considerably if we don’t act now.”

Schieve said that the city was going to originally recommend rather than mandate the closures. But the Washoe County Health District told Schieve shortly before the briefing that the ban needed to be mandatory, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.