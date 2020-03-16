Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday reported Clark County’s first death from COVID-19, as well as 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 35.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday reported Clark County’s first death from COVID-19, as well as 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 35.

The death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the district. No additional information about the man was available.

The new cases bring the total number of “presumptive positives” in Nevada to 45.

“This loss of life is a tragedy, and we want to express our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “We must continue to emphasize how important it is to protect those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the virus and urge our community to support the public health measures and recommendations that are in place.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday directed all public and charter K-12 schools to close beginning Monday. He also said most state offices would close and asked local governments to reduce the size of public gatherings.

The health district provided no additional information about the 19 new cases reported since Friday, when the total was 16.

Earlier reported cases about which information was available have ranged widely in age, and have appeared evenly distributed in the decades for the 30s into the 70s.

They have ranged from a man in his 20s who is isolating at home to three patients in their 70s, at least one of whom was hospitalized and another who was isolating at home.

There also were three patients in their 30s, three patients in their 40s, three patients in their 50s and three patients in their 60s.

Nine cases have been reported in Northern Nevada, with Washoe County health authorities announcing five new cases on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.