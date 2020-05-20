Trump’s tweet threatens federal money for Nevada over mail voting

President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funds for Nevada in retaliation of the state’s decision to mail absentee ballots because of the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves after a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funds for Nevada in retaliation of the state’s decision to mail absentee ballots because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Can he do that?

State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

It was just after 6 a.m. in Carson City when the tweet was posted, but it is not clear how Trump believes that he has any say in Nevada’s elections.

He made a similar tweet about Michigan’s mail ballots earlier in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

