White House: Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the White House.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, right, meets with Vice President Mike Pence, left, at the Capitol, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Washington in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky's office, not shown. Rear left are White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, left, and White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive for a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Newport News, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative and remain “in good health,” according to the White House.

Pence received a test at an unknown time after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive late Thursday.

The vice president was last seen with Trump shortly before the presidential debate Tuesday evening in Cleveland.

Republican presidential nominee Joe Biden is to receive a coronavirus test early Friday, his campaign announced.

