White House: Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative and remain “in good health,” according to the White House.
Pence received a test at an unknown time after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive late Thursday.
The vice president was last seen with Trump shortly before the presidential debate Tuesday evening in Cleveland.
Republican presidential nominee Joe Biden is to receive a coronavirus test early Friday, his campaign announced.
