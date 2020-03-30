White House task force holds briefing on coronavirus

President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force will have a briefing about COVID-19 on Monday.

WASHINGTON — On the 15th day of the White House “15 Days to Slow the Spread” campaign, President Donald Trump called into “Fox and Friends” and predicted the coronavirus would peak “around Easter” in the United States, joined in a teleconference call with the nation’s governors, chatted with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and prepared to hold a 5 p.m. ET briefing with his Coronavirus Task Force.

The Review-Journal will livestream the briefing.

It was a hectic Monday that brought My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to the White House for a meeting with other CEOs and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s point man on the coronavirus crisis. Lindell, who has retooled a factory to manufacture medical masks, told the Review-Journal he expected to meet Trump later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

