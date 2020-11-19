White House task force holds briefing on COVID-19 spread
With more than one million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States over the past seven days, the White House Coronavirus Task Force held a press briefing on Thursday.
The briefing took place hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans that “the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with” and cautioned against travel over the holiday.
While Vice President Mike Pence participated in the press briefing, President Donald Trump was not present at the briefing. Trump has not taken reporters’ questions since news outlets called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden.
