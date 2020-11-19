White House task force holds briefing on COVID-19 spread

With more than one million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States over the past seven days, the White House Coronavirus Task Force held a press briefing on Thursday.

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Briefing (The White House/YouTube)

Vice President Mike Pence with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, left, and Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the U.S. Public Health Service, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett prepare to store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The briefing took place hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans that “the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with” and cautioned against travel over the holiday.

While Vice President Mike Pence participated in the press briefing, President Donald Trump was not present at the briefing. Trump has not taken reporters’ questions since news outlets called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

