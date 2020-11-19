White House task force to give update on coronavirus spread

With more than one million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States over the past seven days, the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, left, and Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the U.S. Public Health Service, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett prepare to store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON — With more than one million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States over the past seven days, the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing at 1 p.m.

The briefing will take place hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans that “the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with” and cautioned against travel over the holiday.

While Vice President Mike Pence will preside over a closed task force meeting ahead of the briefing, the White House has not disclosed whether President Donald Trump or Pence will participate in the briefing. Trump has not taken reporters’ questions since news outlets called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.