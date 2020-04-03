64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

RTC asking for $112M in federal coronavirus relief funds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2020 - 10:53 am
 
Updated April 3, 2020 - 11:09 am

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will ask the federal government for financial assistance after seeing a significant drop in revenue since coronavirus-related shutdowns began in Las Vegas.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday $25 billion in federal funding allocations to aid the nation’s public transportation systems in response to the pandemic. Funding is provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act (CARES) signed by President Donald Trump last week.

The RTC expects to submit grant applications for reimbursement for up to $112 million in operating and equipment expenses to maintain transit services during this pandemic, based on the CARES Act.

“Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the needs for transit services throughout the valley outweighed our available resources,” said MJ Maynard, RTC CEO. “Similar to local governments and transit agencies across the country, we are experiencing unprecedented events that are negatively affecting our financial conditions.”

The revenue source will ensure the RTC can continue to provide public transportation services during the pandemic for essential workers, like health care workers, first responders and grocery workers.

“We know that many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams in a news release. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies, including those in large urban areas, as well as pay transit workers across the country not working because of the public health emergency.”

The RTC has seen a 98 percent decline in revenue on its Las Vegas Strip route and in turn has reduced its service by 75 percent, including pausing the Strip and Downtown Express (SDX) and operating the Deuce on 30-minute intervals.

Residential routes revenue has dropped by 58 percent, with the RTC responding by reducing service by 29 percent and running on a Sunday schedule seven days a week.

Paratransit trip demand has fallen by 70 percent with the RTC reducing that service by 50 percent in response.

“We are monitoring our transportation services daily and making adjustments where necessary to meet demand,” Maynard said. “With the mandated shutdown of nonessential businesses, we are experiencing lower ridership, and subsequently revenue, across all routes.”

Although the RTC is reducing frequency of service in response to lower demand, it is maintaining more vehicles than needed to allow for social distancing on board.

RTC’s Silver STAR and paratransit drivers continue to help senior citizens access grocery stores, especially during dedicated hours for vulnerable customers, and delivering groceries to homebound individuals.

Earlier hours were extended to all 12 of RTC’s Silver STAR routes and two temporary routes — on Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, and Decatur and Lake Mead boulevards — have been added to help those in need.

Additionally, since beginning the service on March 29, a team of 32 paratransit drivers have delivered one-month grocery supplies to 191 seniors in the valley, with more deliveries expected.

“We anticipate delivering food to more than 300 seniors this week,” Maynard said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow https://twitter.com/mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
2
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
3
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
4
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Law enforcement officers wear masks while working at a newly opened free drive through Covid-19 ...
White House set to recommend face masks to fight virus
By Zeke Miller and Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci also made clear that the aim is not to “take away from the availability of masks that are needed for the health care providers who are in real and present danger of getting infected from the people that they’re taking care of.”

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health ...
5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
By / RJ

The new report came after the state reported the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada topped 1,500 on Friday — the lowest overnight increase in 10 days, according to state data.

In an April 1, 2020, photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy an ...
‘Flatten the curve’: Dr. Fauci’s face will soon be on a bobblehead
By Carrie Antlfinger The Associated Press

The creation from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee features Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a suit as he makes a motion showing how the nation needs to “flatten the curve” in the coronavirus pandemic.

A Samaritan's Purse crew and medical personnel work on preparing to open a 68 bed emergency fie ...
NY races to add beds, but staff and supplies harder to find
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke, over 13,300 coronavirus patients were hospitalized and more than 3,300 needed intensive care around the state, though mostly in New York City.

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Nunes, a health care specialist assigned to the Northern Nevada Medical Det ...
Lawmakers urge help for rural hospitals
By / RJ

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Trump administration to provide additional help for rural hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More