Aces’ 1st matchup with Caitlin Clark is one of WNBA’s hottest tickets

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrate a big play by a teammate against the Phoenix Mercury behind during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to pass over Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) and guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Aces’ first meeting with rookie phenom Caitlin Clark is one of the most in-demand games on the 2024 WNBA schedule.

Saturday’s game between the two-time defending champions and the Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena has an average ticket-selling price of $139 on online ticket broker StubHub. That makes it the second-most in-demand game of the season on StubHub. It’s behind only the Fever’s road game against the New York Liberty on May 18.

The cheapest advertised price on StubHub for Clark’s first game in Las Vegas was $77 as of Thursday morning.

The “Caitlin Clark Effect” has had a similar impact on other WNBA games on the secondary market. Nine of the 10 best-selling games on StubHub feature the Fever. The Aces’ season opener against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14 was the only one in the top 10 that didn’t feature this year’s first overall pick.

Clark and the Fever will come to town again July 2 to play at T-Mobile Arena.

AXS, the official ticket provider for Aces games, doesn’t show any face-value tickets available for that contest. It only lists resale tickets, which cost between $45 and $1,500.

Aces games are the most in-demand in the WNBA. Their home games account for three of the top 10 best-selling games on StubHub.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Aces sold out season tickets before the year began, becoming the first team to do so in WNBA history.

The club also announced last week it has sold out 15 of its 20 home games. That led the Aces to add shared party suites as a ticket option for the first time. Fans get access to a shared suite with open seating and all-inclusive food for $200. Beverages are available for purchase.

