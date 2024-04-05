Caitlin Clark effect: Aces game vs. Indiana Fever moved to bigger arena

The Las Vegas Aces announced that the team’s July 2 game against the Indiana Fever has been moved to T-Mobile Arena.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The “Caitlin Clark effect” has reached Las Vegas.

The two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday announced that the team’s July 2 game against the Indiana Fever has been moved to T-Mobile Arena.

With women’s college basketball superstar Caitlin Clark expected to be drafted by the Fever, moving the game to T-Mobile Arena will allow for a larger capacity, the team said.

The Aces also noted that five of their home games have already sold out: May 14, May 25, June 15, July 2 and July 4.

Now that the July 2 game against the Fever will have additional capacity, the Aces advised that tickets will go on sale on April 10 at 10 a.m.

Last month, the team shared that they became the first team in WNBA history to sell out their season ticket memberships. The season ticket allotment is around 8,600.