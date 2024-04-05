53°F
Aces

Caitlin Clark effect: Aces game vs. Indiana Fever moved to bigger arena

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the th ...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Football fans stop by the Raider Image store in the Modelo tailgate zone before the start of an ...
Get your Raiders, Aces, UNLV merchandise while it lasts
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center right, is called up to speak during a celebration of h ...
Aces make WNBA history by selling out season ticket memberships
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket between Ohio State guard/forward Taylor Thie ...
Collegiate star drives up ticket prices for Aces home games
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after breaking the NCAA women's career scoring record duri ...
Aces guard congratulates Iowa star on breaking her scoring record
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2024 - 10:32 am
 

The “Caitlin Clark effect” has reached Las Vegas.

The two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday announced that the team’s July 2 game against the Indiana Fever has been moved to T-Mobile Arena.

With women’s college basketball superstar Caitlin Clark expected to be drafted by the Fever, moving the game to T-Mobile Arena will allow for a larger capacity, the team said.

The Aces also noted that five of their home games have already sold out: May 14, May 25, June 15, July 2 and July 4.

Now that the July 2 game against the Fever will have additional capacity, the Aces advised that tickets will go on sale on April 10 at 10 a.m.

Last month, the team shared that they became the first team in WNBA history to sell out their season ticket memberships. The season ticket allotment is around 8,600.

