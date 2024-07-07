117°F
Aces

Aces star sets franchise record in win against Wings

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks on the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks on the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grabs the ball as it comes down from the hoop during a WNBA basket ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grabs the ball as it comes down from the hoop during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) weaves herself through Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) and ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) weaves herself through Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) and Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) while playing defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) yells to a referee during a WNBA basketball game betwe ...
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) yells to a referee during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the ball dow nthwe court as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Si ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the ball dow nthwe court as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) attempts a basket as Aces guard Kate Martin (20) falls ...
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) attempts a basket as Aces guard Kate Martin (20) falls to the ground while guarding her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) attempts to make a basket through the Aces’ defense ...
Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) attempts to make a basket through the Aces’ defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) drives the ball to the hoop during a WNBA basketball game b ...
Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) drives the ball to the hoop during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) dribbles the ball away from Dallas Wings defense during a WNBA ba ...
Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) dribbles the ball away from Dallas Wings defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Aces put their hands in for a team huddle after beating the Dallas Wings 104-85 during a WN ...
The Aces put their hands in for a team huddle after beating the Dallas Wings 104-85 during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces mascot Buckets rides a bike onto the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces ...
Aces mascot Buckets rides a bike onto the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces teammates Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Aces guard Chelsea ...
Aces teammates Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) help up teammate Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks back not the court after being announces as the aces’ ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks back not the court after being announces as the aces’ all time leading scorer during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) attempts a basket during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces an ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) attempts a basket during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) dribbles the ball away from Dallas Wings defense during a WNBA ba ...
Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) dribbles the ball away from Dallas Wings defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) chases the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) chases the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) chases the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) chases the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) with the ba ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) with the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Readers defensive end Max Crosby, left, sits with comedian Theo Von, second from left, and musi ...
Readers defensive end Max Crosby, left, sits with comedian Theo Von, second from left, and musician Shaboozey, second from right, during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces and Raiders owner mark Davis watches during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and th ...
Aces and Raiders owner mark Davis watches during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works to make a basket during a WNBA basketball game between the A ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works to make a basket during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) holds her eye and points to Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (o ...
Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) holds her eye and points to Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (out of frame) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) looks to a referee after falling during a WNBA basketb ...
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) looks to a referee after falling during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the ball as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) tries to ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles the ball as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) tries to make her way through Gray and Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) to play defense during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is seen during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dall ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is seen during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball to the hoop as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives the ball to the hoop as Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts after making a basket during a WNBA basketball game between ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts after making a basket during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball as Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) guard ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball as Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and the Dallas Wings at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes (15) and head coach Becky Hammon during the first half of th ...
With Aces, veteran Hayes free to pursue all her interests
‘Didn’t get the job done’: Aces’ win streak ends in OT — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, left, talks with New York Giants Darren Waller after Game 4 of a W ...
Former Raiders standout opens up about short marriage to Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) is defended by the Washington Mystics during the first h ...
3 takeaways: Highlight-reel Plum leads Aces to blowout win — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2024 - 2:33 pm
 
Updated July 7, 2024 - 3:27 pm

The Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-85 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A’ja Wilson had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the victory to become the the Aces’ all-time scoring leader with 4,301 career points. Sophia Young-Malcolm previously held the record with 4,300 points.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

