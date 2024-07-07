Aces star sets franchise record in win against Wings
Aces star A’ja Wilson achieved a special milestone Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in a win against the Dallas Wings.
The Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-85 on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A’ja Wilson had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the victory to become the the Aces’ all-time scoring leader with 4,301 career points. Sophia Young-Malcolm previously held the record with 4,300 points.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
