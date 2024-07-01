Caitlin Clark’s 2nd visit to Las Vegas popular on StubHub

The Aces’ game against rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena is the best-selling WNBA game remaining this season on StubHub.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball as Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) guards her during a game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prices on the popular secondary ticket marketplace start at $67 as of Monday, according to StubHub.

The game is the Fever’s second-best-selling game of the season, trailing only their May 24 road matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Total sales for Fever road games are 2.5 times higher and the average price of tickets sold are 85 percent more than their home games on StubHub.

The game marks the second time Clark and the Fever have faced the two-time defending WNBA champions in Las Vegas. The Aces defeated Indiana 99-80 on May 25 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Tuesday’s game was moved to the larger T-Mobile Arena because of ticket demand. The Aces played the Phoenix Mercury in their 2023 season finale at T-Mobile before a sellout crowd of 17,406.

The Aces became the first team in WNBA history to sell out their season-ticket allotment and the first team to sell out every home game in a season.

The Aces (10-6) have won four straight games. The Fever (8-12) have won six of their past 10. Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

