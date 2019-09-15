100°F
Aces

Dearica Hamby’s heroics lift Aces past Chicago Sky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2019 - 4:22 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2019 - 4:23 pm

Dearica Hamby made a 3-pointer from halfcourt with five seconds left in regulation Sunday afternoon to lift the Aces to a 93-92 WNBA second-round playoffs victory over the Chicago Sky at Thomas & Mack Center.

Las Vegas advances to the semifinals and will play the Mystics beginning Tuesday in Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

