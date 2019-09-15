Dearica Hamby’s heroics lift Aces past Chicago Sky

Dearica Hamby made a 3-pointer from halfcourt with five seconds left in regulation Sunday afternoon to lift the Aces to a 93-92 playoff victory over the Chicago Sky at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) makes a late-game three-point-shot over the Chicago Sky to help win the game during the second half of their WNBA playoff game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Sept.15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) tosses a pass to center Liz Cambage (8) over the Chicago Sky defenders during the first half of their WNBA playoff game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Sept.15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) shoots over Chicago Sky center Astou Ndour (45) during the first half of their WNBA playoff game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Sept.15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) is pumped after scoring again over the Chicago Sky defenders during the first half of their WNBA playoff game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Sept.15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas advances to the semifinals and will play the Mystics beginning Tuesday in Washington.

