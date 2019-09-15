Dearica Hamby’s heroics lift Aces past Chicago Sky
Dearica Hamby made a 3-pointer from halfcourt with five seconds left in regulation Sunday afternoon to lift the Aces to a 93-92 WNBA second-round playoffs victory over the Chicago Sky at Thomas & Mack Center.
Las Vegas advances to the semifinals and will play the Mystics beginning Tuesday in Washington.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
