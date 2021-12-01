A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark

The Oakland Athletics reportedly have their sights set on Tropicana hotel site to build a potential ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The A’s are reportedly eyeing not only the Tropicana site, but two other sites, one owned by Wynn Las Vegas and the other by Caesars Entertainment, according to CNBC.

Ballys Corp., which owns the Tropicana, declined to comment on the report. A spokesperson for the A’s also declined to comment.

A’s President Dave Kaval told the Review-Journal last month the team had put an offer on a site where it could look to build a $1 billion Major League ballpark. Kaval didn’t reveal the site at that time, but noted the team was down to two or three sites in Las Vegas after whittling a list that once included over 20 sites.

In May, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave the A’s the green light to begin exploring Las Vegas as a potential landing spot for relocation from Oakland. The league’s decision occurred as the A’s are working with Oakland officials to land a deal for a $12 billion mixed-use project that would include a waterfront ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal.

A’s brass including Kaval and team owner John Fisher have made several trips to the Las Vegas Valley since May, meeting with various elected officials and business and land owners.

In June, Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s board of directors, told the Review-Journal that the company would entertain the A’s if team officials called about the Tropicana site.

“We are very creative and there are 35 acres (at the Tropicana)… Vegas is an important market on a number of fronts. It’s also fast-growing and dynamic, which is what sports teams like,” Kim said.

