Aviators

Aviators, Triple-A baseball delay season by at least a month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
Las Vegas Aviators catcher Jonah Heim (13) misses the ball while batting in the ninth inning ve ...
Las Vegas Aviators catcher Jonah Heim (13) misses the ball while batting in the ninth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Triple-A baseball season will be delayed at least a month, ESPN reported Tuesday, directly affecting when the Aviators can again hit the field.

The season was to begin April 6, but there were concerns about establishing appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

