Aviators, Triple-A baseball delay season by at least a month
ESPN reported Tuesday that the Triple-A baseball season would be delayed because of concerns about establishing appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Triple-A baseball season will be delayed at least a month, ESPN reported Tuesday, directly affecting when the Aviators can again hit the field.
The season was to begin April 6, but there were concerns about establishing appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
