Aviators, Triple-A baseball delay season by at least a month

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Triple-A baseball season would be delayed because of concerns about establishing appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols.

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Jonah Heim (13) misses the ball while batting in the ninth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Triple-A baseball season will be delayed at least a month, ESPN reported Tuesday, directly affecting when the Aviators can again hit the field.

The season was to begin April 6, but there were concerns about establishing appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols.

