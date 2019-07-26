Las Vegas Aviators’ fans cool off at ballpark’s splash pad

Enjoying a night of peanuts, Cracker Jack and baseball at Las Vegas Ballpark is quite possible despite the heat.

The dog days of summer are here, the days are hot and the early evenings can be stifling.

The Las Vegas Aviators are heading into the homestretch of their first season at Las Vegas Ballpark and with less than 20 home games remaining, enjoying a night of peanuts, Cracker Jack and baseball is quite possible despite the heat.

To help young fans cope with the 100-plus temperatures, Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game.

Just bring your swimsuit and your own towel and splash away.