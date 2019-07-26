88°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Las Vegas Aviators’ fans cool off at ballpark’s splash pad

By Cassie Soto Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 11:28 pm
 

The dog days of summer are here, the days are hot and the early evenings can be stifling.

The Las Vegas Aviators are heading into the homestretch of their first season at Las Vegas Ballpark and with less than 20 home games remaining, enjoying a night of peanuts, Cracker Jack and baseball is quite possible despite the heat.

To help young fans cope with the 100-plus temperatures, Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game.

Just bring your swimsuit and your own towel and splash away.

THE LATEST
 
France lifts Chihuahuas over Aviators
RJ

Ty France cracked a pair of two-run homers as the first-place El Paso Chihuahuas extended their division lead over the Aviators to four games with a 15-9 Pacific Coast League victory Thursday night before 10,766 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Home runs power El Paso past Aviators
RJ

Ty France smacked a three-run blast and Esteban Quiroz and Michael Gettys added solo shots as the El Paso Chihuahuas scored all their runs Wednesday on home runs in a 5-3 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators before 7,665 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Rendering of the renovations to come at Dodgers Stadium by 2020. (@Dodgers/Twitter)
Dodger Stadium to get $100M renovation by 2020
By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their landmark ballpark.

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run in the th ...
3-year-old boy hospitalized after hit by ball at Indians game
By Steve Herrick The Associated Press

Francisco Lindor wasn’t thinking about his home run that helped the Cleveland Indians beat Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday. Instead, the All-Star shortstop was only concerned about the young child who was struck by a line drive he hit.