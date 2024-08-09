Henderson team advances to Little League World Series with no-hitter
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Wyatt Erickson pitched a no-hitter to spark Paseo Verde to a 2-0 victory over Dixie (Utah) on Friday in the championship game of the Little League Baseball Mountain Region.
Paseo Verde advances to the Little League World Series, which begins Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Henderson team finished 4-1 in the tournament — advancing through the losers bracket after dropping its first game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Review-Journal reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.