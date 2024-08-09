Henderson team advances to Little League World Series with no-hitter

Wyatt Erickson pitched a no-hitter to spark Paseo Verde to a victory over Dixie (Utah) in the championship game of the Little League Mountain Region.

Nevada pitcher Wyatt Erickson (7) releases a pitch against Utah during the first inning of their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada outfielder Dominic Laino (17) looks to a teammate after he slides safely into home against Utah during the first inning of their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada outfielder Dominic Laino (17) slides safely into home against Utah during the first inning of their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada pitcher Wyatt Erickson (7) signals to a teammate against Utah during the second inning of their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah extra hitter Derek Ozaki (2) slides safely home for their first run against Utah during the first inning of their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada and Utah are introduced before the first inning of their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada players gather as they ready to face Utah before the first inning of their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada fans cheer or their team after their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada manager Adam Johnson hugs catcher Parker Soranaka (23) as they celebrate with players their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada manager Adam Johnson celebrates with players their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada players with manager Adam Johnson celebrate their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada players celebrate their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada players celebrate their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada players celebrate their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada players run the field with their banner after their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada pitcher Wyatt Erickson (7) releases a pitch against Utah during the first inning of their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada players celebrate their 2-0 win over Utah in their Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Wyatt Erickson pitched a no-hitter to spark Paseo Verde to a 2-0 victory over Dixie (Utah) on Friday in the championship game of the Little League Baseball Mountain Region.

Paseo Verde advances to the Little League World Series, which begins Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Henderson team finished 4-1 in the tournament — advancing through the losers bracket after dropping its first game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.