96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces/WNBA

Aces star A’ja Wilson to miss Lynx game with sprained ankle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2019 - 6:54 pm
 

Aces standout A’ja Wilson won’t play against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday after spraining her left ankle Friday night against the Seattle Storm, the team announced Saturday.

The Aces did not provide a timetable for her return, and Wilson did not respond to a request for comment.

The second-year forward collided with teammate Liz Cambage in the third quarter of a 69-66 road loss to the Storm, collapsed to the floor and grabbed her left ankle. The training staff attended to her on the court during a stoppage of play before escorting her a few minutes later to the locker room.

She did not return.

The team announced the injury as an ankle sprain Friday night, and Aces coach Bill Laimbeer speculated after the game that it’s a high ankle sprain, which usually carries a recovery timetable of six to 12 weeks.

Wilson played in all 33 games last year and hadn’t missed a game this season while helping the Aces to an 11-6 record, the WNBA’s second-best mark. She’s averaging a team-high 15.4 points to go with 6.6 rebounds and shoots 48.2 percent from the field while teaming with Cambage to form perhaps the league’s best frontcourt.

Wilson was voted a captain for next Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Her status for the game is uncertain.

Backup forward Dearica Hamby could start Sunday’s home game in Wilson’s place. Hamby is averaging 9.2 points on 50.4 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds as one of the top candidate’s for the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year Award.

After Sunday’s game, Las Vegas concludes the first half of the season Tuesday by hosting Seattle.

More Aces: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) moves the ball around Washington Mystics forward Elena D ...
Aces eye first victory over Washington Mystics
By / RJ

Las Vegas, at 10-5, has the best record in the WNBA, but was annihilated by Washington in their first meeting June 20, and was in the midst of getting annihilated last Friday before an earthquake forced a postponement.

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) moves the ball against Chicago Sky during the first half of ...
Las Vegas Aces move on from quake, embark on road trip
By / RJ

The Aces moved past the postponement of Friday night’s game and embarked Saturday on three-game, eight-day road trip that coincides with NBA Summer League — an 11-day event that several players had hoped to be a part of.