Las Vegas Aces’ Liz Cambage ready for first game vs. former team

The Aces acquired the 6-foot-8-inch All-Star from the Dallas Wings on May 16 for forward Isabelle Harrison, guard Moriah Jefferson and a first-round draft pick in 2020.

Aces center Liz Cambage isn’t particularly concerned with the Dallas Wings.

“It’s just another game, and we need a win,” she said of her team’s matchup with Dallas on Saturday. “I’m going out and doing my thing.”

The 6-foot-8-inch All-Star averaged 23 points and 9.7 rebounds last season for Dallas, but she still is trying to find her comfort zone in Las Vegas as she recovers from Achilles tendinitis and adjusts to her new city, teammates and coaches.

“She can do more,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “She’s not the same player she was before. She’s coming off an injury, so it’s going to take her time to get her stamina, which is one of the issues we have … to keep her in the game longer periods of time.”

Cambage suffered the injury in the WNBA offseason and lost more than 20 pounds during her recovery to help relieve the tension on the foot. The Aces eased her into the lineup and limited her playing time early in the season, but she played 33 minutes against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday — proving can play extended minutes in certain situations.

She’s averaging 14.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 20.6 minutes, but she isn’t quite the same overpowering force she was a year ago while winning the scoring title and helping the Wings reach the postseason.

“She used to just physically beat on people in there, and now she has to use more of a skill set, which is going to take a little bit more practice,” Laimbeer said. “I think she’s going to work on it.”

The coaching staff has spent time after practices working with Cambage on a variety of skills, including shooting, footwork and low-post moves and counters.

Cambage said she still feels just as powerful near the basket, but also is focused on rounding out her offensive package — and beating the Wings. She added that she still keeps in touch with some of her former teammates.

“I’m just trying to work on my outside game some more, but my shots haven’t been dropping,” Cambage said. “I know I’m shooting the right shots and it will come. But other than that, it’s just working on little things in practice.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.