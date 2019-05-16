Aces trade for WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage

The 6-foot-8-inch Australian averaged a league-high 23.0 points and 9.7 rebounds, second in the league, last season. She’s considered the WNBA’s best post player.

In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Dallas Wings' Liz Cambage, left, drives against Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones during a preseason WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn. Cambage is coming back to the WNBA after a hiatus of a few years. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Dallas Wings' Liz Cambage smiles during a preseason WNBA basketball game, in Uncasville, Conn. Cambage, of Australia, scored 53 points to set a WNBA record Tuesday, July 17, 2018, leading the Dallas Wings to a 104-87 victory over the New York Liberty. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Dallas Wings' Liz Cambage, left, and Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones during a preseason WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Dallas Wings newly acquired center Liz Cambage of Australia, responds to questions during a news conference at College Park Center, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Aces acquired WNBA All-Star center Liz Cambage from the Dallas Wings on Thursday morning, a person with knowledge of the trade confirmed.

Las Vegas will send point guard Moriah Jefferson and forward Isabelle Harrison to Dallas, along with first- and second-round draft picks in 2020.

Cambage legitimizes the Aces as one of the favorites to win the WNBA championship in their second season in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old averaged a league-high 23.0 points and 9.7 rebounds, second in the league, last season. She’s considered the WNBA’s best post player and will pair with reigning rookie of the year A’ja Wilson to form a formidable frontcourt.

In a July game last season against the New York Liberty, Cambage scored a league-record 53 points. She also had 43 points and 13 rebounds in a win over the Aces in the next-to-last game of the season that gave the Wings a playoff berth and eliminated Las Vegas from contention.

The 6-foot-8-inch Australian was the No. 2 overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in the 2011 WNBA draft. She has played three seasons in the WNBA — with Tulsa in 2011 and 2013 and Dallas last season — and has career averages of 17.0 points and 7.4 rebounds while hitting 56 percent of her field-goal attempts. The rest of her professional career has been spent playing overseas.

Cambage requested a trade in January — citing the Los Angeles Sparks as a preferred destination — but recently said she was willing to play for Las Vegas, the source said. The Aces spoke with the Wings about a possible deal for Cambage throughout the offseason, and trade talks intensified Sunday.

Jefferson, 25, was the No. 2 overall pick of the San Antonio Stars in 2016 and averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 points as a rookie. She injured her knee in 2017 and played only 16 games last season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.1 assists. She recently concluded her playing commitments overseas and has yet to report to training camp.

Harrison, 25, was the No. 12 overall pick in 2015, but missed her rookie season with a knee injury. She had a breakout season in 2017 with the Stars, averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, then sat out last season with an autoimmune issue.

